Spencer County School Principal Opens Up About Ongoing Cancer Battle April 11th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

A Spencer County school principal shares her battle with cancer. Students at Chrisney Elementary School are stepping up, outside of the classroom to make more people aware about the dangers of melanoma.

Principal Julie Kemp was diagnosed with melanoma two years ago. The entire Chrisney Elementary school community has been very supportive during her fight. Kemp says she even sees her students as her very own children.

For Principal Kemp it was just another day with her students. She recollects, “I ran a race with my students and did something just didn’t feel right. I’m the healthiest person you could come across.”

Soon after that happened, she went to the doctor and got a scary diagnosis. Principal Kemp was told she had stage III melanoma which was discovered in a mole on her leg. Two years later, the cancer came back in the form of a swollen lymph node. Just last November, Principal Kemp had another surgery. “It was for about two weeks which was the worst thing anyone could have done which was honestly worse on me than the cancer diagnosis because the kids, this school, this community are what keep me going.”

First grade teacher, Ms. Sisley says the faculty and students at Chrisney Elementary all stepped up to show support for their principal, but it hasn’t been easy. Sisley says, “The hardest thing has been watching her have to face something so unknown and watching her deal with it, it’s also the strength you get from watching her go through it and handling it in such a proud way.” Principal Kemp says her sixth grade students felt inspired to find their own ways of touching those affected by cancer. Students, Nadia and Shelby have been a part of an organization called “chemobuddies” – donating blankets to kids with cancer at local hospitals – “one blanket at a time.” For Shelby, she is no stranger to the disease. She says, “We thought it really reached out to us…. and my mom, she had breast cancer and she fought it and she’s doing good now.”

Each day Principal Kemp lives by this motto. She says, “My message is cancer can’t define who you are. It can define some of the steps you have to take along the way but it does not determine your success, your path or how you choose to begin and have an attitude about it each day.” Principal Kemp is still undergoing treatment for her cancer. She says she is very proud of her students for taking the initiative to make their own difference to those affected by cancer in the community.

