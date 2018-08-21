Home Indiana Spencer County Road Closure Beginning in One Week August 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Drivers in Spencer County near Richland City and expect a full closure for SR 161 starting August 28th.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, contractors will close the SR 161 Bridge over Little Pigeon Creek for resurfacing. Work is expected to last until the end of November depending on weather conditions.

During the operation, the closure will be in place 24 hours a day. Local traffic will still have access up to the point of the closure. All other traffic can use the official detour SR 66, SR 61, SR 62. and SR 161.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert and practice caution when driving near working crews.

