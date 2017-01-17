Home Indiana Spencer County Non-Profits Eligible For Up To $5,000 In Grants January 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Non-profits in Spencer County are eligible for up to $5,000 in grants. At the end of April, the Spencer County Tourism Commission plans to award grants to assist qualified organizations, events, or projects promoting tourism to the county. This is the third year the Tourism Commission offered these grants. Completed applications will be accepted until March 31, 2017.

Spencer County is home to nationally renown attractions such as Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and Lincoln’s Indiana Boyhood Home with national and state parks.

For more information, visit Santa Claus and Indiana’s Lincoln Boyhood Home.

Comments

comments