Spencer County Could Be Home To Indiana’s Largest Solar Project

Spencer County could soon be the home to Indiana’s largest Solar Project. This announcement comes from our media partners at the Perry County News. They say Orion Renewables approached the Spencer County Council to propose the project.

It’s looking to build between Troy and New Boston along Indiana 545, and the facility would be about 800 acres. They expect to finish the project in two phases, and have the solar farm up and running by 2020.

In total, the solar field would produce up to 70 megawatts of electricity.

The Spencer County Council supports the project, and have taken the first step toward making it a reality. They’ve designated the land where the project was proposed an economic revitalization area.

