Spencer County Commissioners Meet for First Time Since Animal Shelter Allegations

Commissioners Meet for First Time Since Animal Shelter Allegations August 21st, 2018

The Spencer County Commissioners met for the first public meeting since the allegations against the Spencer County Animal Shelters.

Attorney Jeff Lindsey and Commissioner Tom Brown were among those in attendance. The animal shelter was not mentioned during the meeting.

Attorney Jeff Lindsey sent 44News the new additions to the policy handbook for the Spencer County Animal Shelter.

In part, the new handbook states that “severely injured or sick animals will take priority in being seen by veterinarians. If on a weekday, the shelter staff will contact the vet to find out if the animal is brought in by an officer or town official during “closed” hours, the staff will tend to it when the shelter reopens. “Closed hours” generally refer to nights, weekends and holidays. Animals that are critical will be made comfortable until the time a vet clinic reopens under normal hours”

The new policy and procedures revision can be read in full here: Policy Revision

