Spencer County Animal Shelter Receives Assitance for Spay/Neuter Surgeries

One tri-state animal shelter could be saving hundreds of dollars. Spencer County Animal Shelter is one of eight shelters receiving assistance for spay/neuter surgeries. Spay-Neuter Services of Indiana announced it received funding from the ASPCA to cover the cost of 80 spay/neuter surgeries in eight communities across the Hoosier state. This funding will cover 10 surgeries for each organization. It’s designed to help these organizations save hundreds of dollars.

Eight Indiana animal welfare organizations will benefit from this funding to ensure cats and dogs are fixed prior to adoption. Spaying/Neutering before adoption is designed to help reduce the amount of unwanted litters and reduce shelter overpopulation.

The other organizations include:

– Natalie’s Second Chance in Lafayette

– Kokomo Humane Society

– Humane Society Calumet Area in Munster

– Jay County Animal Control in Portland

– Springs Valley Pet Services in French Lick

– Terre Haute Humane Society

– Knox County Humane Society in Vincennes

This grant from ASPCA allows SNSI to do more to reduce animal euthanasia. For more information, visit Get Them Fixed.

