Spencer County Animal Shelter Closed

During a meeting of the Spencer County Animal Control Board Thursday evening, the decision was made to close the Spencer County Animal Shelter. Christina Payne has also been removed from her position as director of the shelter.

The move comes after allegations that shelter workers were told to put live cats into a freezer to die, as a form of euthanizing the animals. Indiana State Police launched an investigation, but the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office eventually decided there wasn’t enough evidence to file criminal charges against the shelter.

The Spencer County Animal Shelter will be closed until further notice and the employees will have to reapply for their jobs if they want to return to the facility in the future.

Jeff Goldberg is at the Animal Control Board meeting and will have more tonight at 10PM on 44News.

