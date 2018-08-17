Home Indiana Spencer County Animal Shelter Announces New Policy August 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Spencer County Animal Shelter says they are accepting kittens under a new policy.

According to Facebook post from the shelter, quarantine is now over for cats. The post also says they will be accepting kittens at least eight weeks old and two pounds in weight.

The shelter had been closed for unspecified reasons since a former employee of the shelter says she was instructed twice to put live cats in the freezer to die

As of August 15th, Indiana State Police took over the case of abuse allegations against the shelter from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

