Spencer County Animal Control Board Releases Statement Addressing Abuse Allegations

The Spencer County Animal Control Board is responding to allegations of abuse at its shelter.

Over the weekend a former employee went public with her allegations against the shelter. Bridget Woodson says she was instructed twice to put live cats in the freezer to die.

The board released a statement through its attorney Jeff Lindsey which states in part, “The mission of the shelter is to provide a facility for humane care and treatment for of stray and unwanted domesticated animals. The Board acknowledges that actions have occurred that are fundamentally opposed to that mission.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, hypothermia is an unacceptable form of euthanasia.

A police report has been filed though no one has been charged.

The statement from Spencer County Animal Control Board says it is committed to providing humane care and treatment for animals in Spencer County.

The full statement can be read here: Official Statement of Animal Control Board

