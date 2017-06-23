Home Indiana Spencer Co. Treasurer Allegedly Steals from Voter Registration Assoc. June 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Spencer County Treasurer is behind bars, accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the Indiana Voter Registration Association (IVRA).

According to our media partners at the Spencer County Journal, Rockport Police arrested 62-year-old John Rudisill Wednesday night after a two-month investigation in connection to multiple counts of theft from the association while he was the treasurer. He is accused of stealing $10,454.21 from the IVRA.

The investigation began back in April when the IVRA requested the state police investigate Rudisill on suspicion of theft.

Detectives spoke with Tammy Dooley, the president of the association, who said her suspicions began in 2015 when she found out Rudisill was the only person with access to the account for the organization.

In January, Tooley said she tried to get the association’s debit card information to buy raffle prizes for the organization’s May conference, but Rudisill told her they would have to wait until the next day, raising even more suspicions.

Tammy Dooley said she called Old National Bank, requesting statements as far back as November of 2015 and asking for the bank balance. She said Rudisill used the account for his personal expenses, going as far as to pay personal bills.

John Rudisill reportedly admitted to using the organization’s funds for person use since 2014 with the intention of paying the association back.

Rudisill resigned as the organization’s treasurer on May 25th.

He is charged with three counts of felony theft. He is currently being held on a $7,500 in the Spencer County Jail.

Comments

comments