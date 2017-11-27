Home Indiana Spencer Co. Tourism Commission Awarded $5,000 in Grant Money November 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

$5,000 in grant money is available for tourism-related non-profits in Spencer County. The Spencer County Tourism Commission made the announcement Monday.

The commission plans to award grants to organizations and events that promote tourism in Spencer County.

This is the fourth year for the Tourism Commission to offer the grants. Spencer County is home to attractions like Holiday World, Lake Rudolph Campground, and Lincoln’s Indiana Boyhood Home.

