Spencer Co. Tops as the Healthiest Indiana Co. in the Tri-State
A new health report ranks Spencer County as the healthiest Indiana county in the tri-state. Spencer County tops the tri-state list at number 10. Vanderburgh County fell short at 80th out of the 92 counties.
These health rankings are based on four factors: health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic, and physical environment factors. Health behaviors include smoking, diet and exercise, alcohol use, and risky sex behavior. Clinical care includes access to care and quality of care. Social and economic factors include education, employment, income, family and social support, and community safety. The physical environment includes measures of environmental quality and the built environment.
Even though Vanderburgh County ranked as one of the more unhealthy counties, Clinical Care is ranked as ninth. Health Outcomes and Social and Economic Factors were the worst rankings for Vanderburgh County.
Hamilton County near Indianapolis is ranked as number one in the Hoosier state. Although Hamilton County tops the list in the state, its Physical Environment received low rankings at number 89.
This health report comes from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
A list of the tri-state counties are listed below:
Daviess County – 48th
Dubois County – 14th
Gibson County – 42nd
Knox County – 55th
Perry County – 61st
Pike County – 64th
Posey County – 13th
Spencer County – 10th
Vanderburgh County – 80th
Warrick County – 11th
To view the complete health report, visit Indiana County Health Rankings.