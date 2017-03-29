Home Indiana Spencer Co. Tops as the Healthiest Indiana Co. in the Tri-State March 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A new health report ranks Spencer County as the healthiest Indiana county in the tri-state. Spencer County tops the tri-state list at number 10. Vanderburgh County fell short at 80th out of the 92 counties.

These health rankings are based on four factors: health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic, and physical environment factors. Health behaviors include smoking, diet and exercise, alcohol use, and risky sex behavior. Clinical care includes access to care and quality of care. Social and economic factors include education, employment, income, family and social support, and community safety. The physical environment includes measures of environmental quality and the built environment.

Even though Vanderburgh County ranked as one of the more unhealthy counties, Clinical Care is ranked as ninth. Health Outcomes and Social and Economic Factors were the worst rankings for Vanderburgh County.

Hamilton County near Indianapolis is ranked as number one in the Hoosier state. Although Hamilton County tops the list in the state, its Physical Environment received low rankings at number 89.

This health report comes from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

A list of the tri-state counties are listed below:

Daviess County – 48th

Dubois County – 14th

Gibson County – 42nd

Knox County – 55th

Perry County – 61st

Pike County – 64th

Posey County – 13th

Spencer County – 10th

Vanderburgh County – 80th

Warrick County – 11th

To view the complete health report, visit Indiana County Health Rankings.

