Home Indiana Spencer Co. Man Sentenced to Five Years For Firearm & Drug Charges April 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Spencer County, a man is sentenced on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine with a firearm.

In a plea deal, Luke Bradshaw will serve five years in state prison followed by four years probation.

Indiana State Troopers arrested him in February of last year after they found him passed out in a car in a parking lot near Dale.

He has a prior conviction for dealing in meth from Vanderburgh County in 2009.

Comments

comments