Home Indiana Spencer Co. Board Implements New Policies at Animal Shelter August 21st, 2018 Megan DiVenti Indiana

Spencer County Commissioners met for the first time since news broke that a Spencer County Animal Shelter employee allegedly left kittens in the freezer to die.

The story has been told around the world but wasn’t mentioned during Tuesday’s meeting. Among those in attendance, Attorney Jeff Lindsey and Commissioner Tom Brown.

44News obtained copies of the current shelter policies and procedures along with additions to the policy handbook. In regards to euthanasia, the document states animals that are critical will be made comfortable until the time a vet clinic reopens.

Their new policy also states no litters of nursing kittens will be accepted and they must now be at least eight weeks old or weigh 2 pounds to enter the shelter.

There are parts of the policy that remain unchanged. That includes the shelter employees ensuring all animals are handled in a manner that causes the least amount of stress.

And after a euthanasia injection animals are checked to confirm death before being placed in a freezer before further disposal.

Former employee Bridget Woodson initially made the allegation says adding new policies doesn’t change her thoughts on the shelter.

“I can’t trust them. I don’t trust them anymore. There’s a lot of people out there that feel the same way I do. You can be hopeful about it, but regardless. I mean you can change as many policies as you want it doesn’t cancel out what happened,” says Woodson.

44News tried talking with Commissioner Brown but he didn’t comment on the matter.

Woodson says this seems common.

“Avoidance has been their tactic this whole time. I mean we haven’t heard one single word from an actual human being. Like all we’ve gotten is a piece of paper that doesn’t really even use the word sorry,” says Woodson.

The Spencer County Animal Shelter Control board will not meet until next month.

That meeting is set for September, 6th.

Click here to review the new policy and procedures revision.

Comments

comments