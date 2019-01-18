Home Indiana Spencer Co. Animal Shelter Moves Forward With Plans to Reopen January 18th, 2019 Megan DiVenti Indiana

Plans to reopen the Spencer County Animal Shelter are in the process of moving forward.

It closed its doors in October after allegations shelter workers were asked to put live cats into a freezer to die as a form of euthanasia.

One County Commissioner says they are working to reopen the Spencer County Animal Shelter.

“It could be a couple of months, but we’ll just let those things play out and make sure that were ready,” says Tom Brown, Spencer County Commissioner. “We want to do a fresh restart. Want to make sure that everybody is on the same page and understands our duties not just the care of the animals, but serving the public.”

Commissioner Brown says under the new ordinance for the animal control shelter, the membership was expanded from seven to nine. Eight of the nine people have been appointed by the Board of Commissioners with a ninth to be chosen in the next few months.

“The other two commissioners selected me to serve on the board and there are seven other individuals which gives us a total of eight and we’re waiting for a recommendation from the humane Society,” says Brown.

Three people on the new board have previously served. Brown says after the board is complete they’ll go through training and meet to make further decisions.

“They’ll organize, elect a president, secretary. Their task will then be to advertise and interview for an animal control director,” says Brown.

Brian Buxton, animal advocate, says the board has a standard to live up to especially when it comes to caring for the animals.

“We really hope that there’s going to be transparency with the shelter and with all the employees and volunteers and everybody else that’s there and if that happens I mean I think it’s a great thing,” says Buxton.

It is still uncertain when the shelter will reopen.

Buxton says he believes they deserve a chance, but trust is important.

“As far as the reopening of the shelter I think it’s fantastic and hopefully they’ve picked some dedicated animal advocates that are going to be involved and concerned about doing the right thing all the time,” says Buxton.

Commissioner Brown says the shelter has been undergoing remodeling, painting, and plumbing.

44News reached out to the employee who made the initial allegations and her lawyer representing her had no comment.

