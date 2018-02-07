Speeding Leads To Arrest For Trafficking Marijuana

Over one pound of marijuana is off the streets after a car is pulled over for speeding. Lloyd Blackman is charged with speeding and trafficking in marijuana.

Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies saw a vehicle speeding on U.S. Highway 41 North on Tuesday night around 10:30.

According to deputies, Blackman was driving 74 miles per hour in a 55mph zone in Henderson County.

When deputies talked to Blackman, they say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Blackman claimed his wife had smoked inside the car, but there were no illegal drugs in the car.

After an investigation, deputies found over a pound of marijuana inside the vehicle, valued at over $5,400.

Blackman allegedly refused to cooperate with the investigation when questioned about the marijuana found inside the car.

Blackman is being held in the Henderson County Jail. He’s scheduled to be in court on February 8th at 10 a.m.

