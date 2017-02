Home Kentucky A Speed Limit Raises at Kentucky Intersection February 16th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

Drivers will now be able to go faster at an intersection in Kentucky.

The speed limit will raise from Kentucky 331 intersection westward to mile marker 23, near Hawes Boulevard. According to a traffic study, 85 percent of drivers have been going an average of 63 miles per hour. The speed limit will change from 55 to 65 mph.

Officials say the new sign will be up in a couple of weeks.

