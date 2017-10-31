Home Kentucky ‘Speed and Intoxicants’ Believed to be Factor in Deadly Daviess County Crash October 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Speed and intoxicants are believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and three others injured in Daviess County. It happened Tuesday morning just before 8:00 on Kentucky 144 at Pleasant Road in Owensboro.

Authorities say the man who was killed in the crash was driving east on KY 144 and crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle, driven by 42-year-old Heather Dant, head-on.

Heather Dant and her two children, 13-year-old Trenton and five-year-old Taylor Dant were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Taylor Dant was air lifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. There’s no word on their condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, but his name has not been released yet.

Deputies say “speed and intoxicants” are believed to be a factor in this deadly crash. Toxicology is pending.

We will update information as it becomes available.

