Spectrum Service Interruption Affecting Multiple States

November 15th, 2018 Indiana, Kentucky

Customers of Spectrum wanting to browse the internet are in for a rude awakening.

The twitter account of Spectrum’s Support Team sent out a message saying the company is aware of the service interruption affecting parts of Indiana and Kentucky.

It is not know how long service will be down at this time.

