Indiana Spectrum Customers in Jasper to No Longer Receive Interrupter Tornado Alerts December 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Jasper Police Department is letting Spectrum customers in Jasper and Huntingburg know they will no longer receive tornado warnings through the local cable interrupter.

Subscribers will still get these warnings on their televisions from the National Weather Service.

Police say tornado warnings were previously issued from the National Weather service, as well as from the Jasper Police Department. In order for the interrupter to be activated, a member from the police department would go through a series of steps to record a weather message via phone. Once the steps were completed, the audio would broadcast over the cable system.

However, this process has become increasingly less reliable as the equipment ages. After testing this past year, it was determined the interrupter could take up to ten minutes for a warning to be issued to the public.

The Jasper Police Department is encouraging all citizens to have a NOAA weather radio in their home, a weather app on their cellphone, and to stay tuned to their local news media during a severe weather event.

