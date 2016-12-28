Home Indiana Specialty Shoe Manufacturer Relocating its Operations to Indiana December 28th, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A specialty shoe manufacturer based in Owensboro, Kentucky is relocating its operations to Indiana. Healer Health, a specialty shoe manufacturer, will relocate it Kentucky-based Hylan Shoe Company to Indiana.

The company, which acquired Hylan Shoe Company in March 2016, will invest $635,000 to open a 10,000-square-foot distribution center in the Mayflower Business Park in Zionsville, relocating from a facility in Owensboro. This expansion will create up to 25 new Indiana jobs by 2021.

As the manufacturer of I-Runner Diabetic Comfort Shoes, Healer Health plans to launch its operations at its Indiana facility in January. Healer Health will begin hiring in December for marketing, warehousing and distribution positions.

Healer Health is a health care company specializing that manufactures diabetic shoes and orthopedic anatomical supports.

