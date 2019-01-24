Specialized Pediatric Orthopedic Care Opens in Evansville

Orthopedic Surgeons in the Tri-State are collaborating with the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St.Vincent to bring specialized care to Evansville.

Starting January 25th, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Enrico Stazzone, will provide a pediatric orthopedic clinic on the fourth Friday of each month.

The new facility will be located inside the offices of the Tri-State Orthopedic Surgeons. Dr. Stazzone specializes in orthopedic injuries congenital disorders and pediatric development.

To connect with Dr. Stazzone’s Evansville clinic, patients and providers may call the St. Vincent Center for Children at 812-485-7425.

