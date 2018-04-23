Special Sneak Peek Into Deaconess’ Orthopedic and Neuroscience Hospital

A new service will soon be available to patients at Deaconess Hospital. An Orthopedic and Neuroscience Hospital is the first of its kind facility with high level urgent care access to those needing immediate orthopedic attention. The facility features six patient rooms along with expansion space to serve more patients. Jerry Blanton, CEO of Ortho Care, says he realized the strong need for this type of medical care in the tri-state area. Blanton says, “People went to their primary care doctor. They got a referral to an orthopedist. They scheduled an appointment and it might take a few weeks before they got in. For the last seven to ten years, we’ve been accepting more walk in patients.”

Orthopaedic Associates provides services specializing in trauma, sports medicine, foot and ankle, hand and microsurgery, spine care, and joint pain. Blanton says instead of making a trip to the Emergency Room, patients can come to the hospital and expect lower costs and a shorter wait time. An orthopedic specialist will be available six days a week for extended hours. He adds, “We did an extensive amount of market research. We’ve asked our customers, we asked our community what they felt like they needed in an orthopedic specialty care. One of the resounding statements was when they come to a specialist they want to see the physician.”

Blanton says current Orthopaedic Associates patients don’t have to worry, all of the other offices will still be available around town. Professionals say what makes the orthopedic hospital special is how it is directly connected to a full service hospital.

The hospital officially opens its doors on Monday April 30th to the public.

