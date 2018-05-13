Home Indiana Special Session Will Take Place For Bills That Died Earlier This Year May 13th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Indiana lawmakers are heading back to the State House for one day. A special session will be taking place and chances are it could be a real barn burner.

Lawmakers are taking on several bills that died earlier this year in the state, when republicans brought the legislative session to a tumultuous end. The GOP dominated panel had signed off on five bills. Among those five bills are schools take over measure, school safety, and tax measure that are planned to bring Indiana into compliance with the Presidents tax cut bill.

Democrats are saying this is an unnecessary, session calling it a rubber stamp. This is planned to cost an estimated thirty thousand dollars per day.

