Special Report: Nearest Weapon, Nearest Target

After an attack, victims often say they felt something was wrong but didn’t want to be rude.

Lawman Security and Consulting is enlisting seasoned local police and fighters to teach women it’s okay to be rude and how to inflict maximum damage on an attacker using the nearest weapon on the nearest target.

44News Anchor Heather Good was one of a dozen women to participate in a self protection class offered through the company. It was held on a Saturday afternoon in the McCutchanville firehouse gym.

A 23 year veteran of the Evansville Police Department, Sam Smith is trained in martial arts and boxing. Smith began teaching self-defense 15 years ago and now partners with LawMan Security and Consulting to offer self-protection courses like this one.

The group of students included mothers and daughters, friends and one family of three generations with a fourth on the way.

The course focused on survival. Smith started slow teaching non-threatening, defensive postures that can easily change during an attack. Then, he added open hand techniques that are simple but effective.

Smith does not teach a sequence of moves that are memorized. He says use your nearest weapon on your nearest target and attackers won’t care about your safety so you hit with a hundred percent.

The ladies learned how to throw elbows, a powerful hit called the hammer fist and two kinds of kicks. One type is to inflict pain and another is to create distance.

All the training led up to the scenario the women had been anxiously awaiting. One by one, the ladies took on a surprise attacker.

Smith says predators have a way of making their victims feel guilty for rejecting them or for being rude. He says that’s okay, be rude.

As law enforcement professionals, representatives with LawMan Security and Consulting say they know the importance of being able to protect yourself in threatening situations. More classes will be offered in the future. The cost for this class was $65 per person.

For more information visit http://realpolicerealprotection.com/ or call (812) 474-7536.

