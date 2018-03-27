Home Indiana Special Prosecutor Sought For Substitute Teacher Case March 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

A substitute teacher at Sharon Elementary in Newburgh pleads not guilty at her initial court hearing. Marth Shively, 61, is accused of strangling a student last Friday. She’s charged with strangulation and battery of someone under 14 with bodily injury.

In court, the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion for special prosecution in this case.

Shively is not allowed to contact the alleged victim in this case. She’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday, May 25th at 9 a.m.

