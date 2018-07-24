Home Indiana Special Prosecutor Appointed in AG Hill Groping Investigation July 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A special prosecutor is appointed in the sexual misconduct investigation into Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. Fort Wayne attorney Daniel Sigler will oversee the case.

Sigler was requested because Hill’s office is representing the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in two civil cases. He served as special prosecutor against former Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White, who was convicted of felony voter fraud in 2012.

Hill is accused of inappropriately touching four women at a party in Indianapolis in March.

Hill denies the allegations and says he will not step down from his position.

