Special Olympics in Need of Volunteers in Owensboro April 17th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster

The Special Olympics is coming to Owensboro next Saturday, and the organization is looking for volunteers.

The event is taking place at Apollo High School and College View Middle School.

Olympics participants can start signing up at College View at 11:45 a.m. before the opening ceremonies.

The Special Olympics needs volunteers for sign ups, participant buddies, and the event itself.

Games are expected to end around 4 p.m.

