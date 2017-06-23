Home Indiana Special Judge Appointed to Hear Lawsuit in Deadly I-69 Van Crash June 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A special judge is appointed to hear a lawsuit filed in a van crash that happened on I-69 almost two years ago. Many of the passengers were Haitian refugees traveling to a factory in Evansville.

A Vanderburgh County Judge will oversee one of several lawsuits pending in connection with the crash.

The 16-passenger van was overloaded with 24 people when it blew a tire and overturned in September 2015. Two women died and 20 other passengers were hurt.

Several defendants were named, including the van’s owner, his son, who was driving that day, and the company where those employees worked.

Comments

comments