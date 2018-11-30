Home Indiana Special Holiday Stamp Available at Santa Claus Post Office November 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A special postmark pops up once a year in one place in Indiana, and it will soon make its appearance before it disappears for another year.

Starting this weekend, the Santa Claus Holiday postmark will be available at the Santa Claus Post Office.

This famous small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name, and receives more than 400,000 pieces of mail in the month of December.

The special postmark has been offered every holiday season since 1983 at the Santa Claus Post Office. Each year, a high school student from the area designs the postmark for use on Christmas cards and other mail being sent during the holiday season.

The 2018 postmark will be available on working days between December 1st and December 24th.

The Santa Claus Post Office is located at 45 N Kringle Pl, Santa Claus, IN 47579.

