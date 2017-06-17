Home Indiana Evansville Special Guest Speaker at Saturday’s UE Women Veterans Conference June 17th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville Pinterest

A very special guest speaker was on hand at Saturday’s annual women veterans conference at the University of Evansville.

The event is a chance for women in the U.S. armed forces to learn more about the benefits they can receive by being a member of the military. They also get a chance to talk with fellow service women about their experiences in the field.

Guest speaker Marylyn Harris is a United States Army veteran and executive director of Women Veterans Business Center.

She discussed how she overcame obstacles including post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, to lead a fulfilling personal and professional life.

“There’s nothing else in the country going on like this of this magnitude for women veterans an opportunity to engage in an intimate way and connect with people resources and possibilities,” Harris said.

