Special Egg Hunt Held for Kids with Blindness

This weekend kids everywhere will hunt for Easter eggs, but visually impaired kids can’t usually participate.

The Evansville Association for the Blind, along with EPD’s Bomb Squad, the Fraternal Order of Police, and 911 Gives Hope, gave kids with blindness the chance to have their very own Easter egg hunt.

It’s called Listening for Eggs Easter Egg Hunt, and the eggs actually beep to help kids find them.

44News reporter Chelsea Koerbler looks at how much fun those kids had listening for eggs in the video below.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments