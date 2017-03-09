Spencer County Fatal Car Crash

Indiana State Police are investigating what led up to a fatal crash on I-64 in Spencer County.

This happened just before nine Wednesday night…near Dale.

According to troopers an 89-year-old man was driving the wrong way when he hit another car.

Emergency crews airlifted a passenger in that car to the hospital where the man died.

A woman was also in the car with him…she is said to be in stable condition.

Troopers say the driver of the wrong way car is also in stable condition.

So far…no names have been released.

