Speaker Announced for Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon

The former Chair of the Democratic National Committee will speak at USI’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Luncheon.

New York Times best-selling author Donna Brazile has been announced as this year’s keynote speaker.

Brazile was the first African American woman to serve as the manager of a major presidential campaign during Al Gore’s run in 2000.

She is no stranger speaking to large crowds, as she has lectured at over 200 colleges and universities across the country on such topics as “Inspiring Civility in American Politics,” “Race Relations in the Age of Obama,” “Why Diversity Matters,” and “Women in American Politics.”

Tickets will be available for USI students and employees beginning November 26th and will be available for the general public beginning December 10th.

Tickets are $5 for USI students, $10 for USI employees and $20 for the general public, and can be purchased by clicking here.

Comments

comments