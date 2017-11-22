Speaker Announced For Annual MLK Jr. Luncheon

The Multicultural Center at the University of Southern Indiana announces the 2018 MLK Jr. Luncheon speaker. Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole will be the guest speaker for this year’s luncheon. The luncheon’s theme is ‘Hold Fast to Your Dreams’.

There will be food served that includes a garden salad, fried chicken, roasted red potatoes, collard greens, cornbread muffins, peach pie, and chocolate cake.

Dr. Cole is the first female president of Spelman College and the past president of Bennett College. She is also a prolific author and editor, as well as the recipient of 64 honorary degrees.

Dr. Cole also helped to found one of the first Black Studies programs.

Tickets for USI students are $5, USI employees are $10, and the general public are $15. Tickets for USI employees will be available on Monday, December 4th and the general public will be able to buy their tickets on Monday, December 11th.

To buy tickets, go to the Multicultural Center, visit Multicultural Center at USI, or at the Eagle Access Card Office in the UC West Lower Level.

Last year’s luncheon speaker was the NAACP’s President and CEO, Dr. Cornell William Brookes.

