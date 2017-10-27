In coordination with the annual Make a Difference Day and AAC Awareness Month across the nation, Optimal Rhythms, Inc is excited to announce October 27, 2017 as Speak Only With Your Heart Day, and I’m participating!



Do you know a child or adult who struggles with speech?

Looking for a way to GIVE BACK to your community?

Did you know that there are over 300 non-speaking children (under 18 yrs old) with autism in Southwestern Indiana? Did you know that approximately 25% of all individuals on the autism spectrum are non-speaking, minimally speaking, or have unreliable speech?

HOW YOU CAN HELP? It’s EASY!

Donate.

Once a nominee has met their pledge goal, they will “buy back” their voice and be free to speak. They may choose to nominate someone else to carry out their remaining hours of SILENCE or just spread awareness about what it was like to experience life without speech.

Donations will purchase iPads, AAC apps, letterboards, and important communication training for families of children longing for a voice.

Will you help?

Optimal Rhythms is seeking to win a $10,000 prize from Make a Difference Day for this campaign. Please help us reach our goal by going silent on October 27, volunteering to distribute packet or collect pledges, or by sharing this event with others you know! Thank you, in advance, for your support of this important campaign!

My donation page is :https://optimalrhythms.networkforgood.com/projects/39292-gretchin-irons-s-fundraiser

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments