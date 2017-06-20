Home Indiana Space Pants May Be Solution For People With Peripheral Artery Disease June 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Researchers at Purdue University say special pants used by astronauts to regulate their body temperature in space can be used to help people with peripheral artery disease.

The pants are made of elastic fabric and plastic tubing that connects to a water pump, to circulate warm water over patients’ legs.

They found that a single session wearing the pants reduces blood pressure and increases leg blood flow in patients with symptomatic pad.

Based on those initial findings, Purdue researchers are doing a clinical trial to see if the ‘space pants’ can provide long-term relief.

