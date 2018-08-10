Home Indiana Soybean Processing Plant Completes Multi Million Dollar Expansion Project August 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A $32 million expansion project was recently completed by the grain and transportation firm Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., a part of CGB Enterprises Inc.

According to a press release from the Ports of Indiana, the expansion project is taking place at the soybean processing plant at the Port of Indiana-Mount Vernon.

“CGB’s commitment to its customers, it’s vision for smart growth and this expansion that more than doubles the size of its operation since it opened here in 1997 emphasizes its commitment to a strong future for soybean processing in southwest Indiana,” said Port of Indiana-Mount Vernon Port Director Phil Wilzbacher in the release.

This expansion, first announced in 2016, will create new opportunities for Indiana farmers and provide more products for area agribusinesses.

This investment means we will remain competitive in this global economy and it underscores our commitment to remain an essential partner in the Indiana agricultural community,” CGB President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Adams said in a statement.

Opened in 1976, The Port of Indiana-Mount Vernon is the company’s sole soybean processing facility in the U.S.

