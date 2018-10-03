Home Indiana Evansville As Soybean Harvest Looms Farmers Worry About Marketing, Storage October 3rd, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

It’s looking like another huge year for Southwestern Indiana farmers. After a record yield last year, the yield this year looks to hold pace. But there is a major difference between this year and last year: tariffs.

As the Chinese and Americans continue to levy taxes on each other’s goods, farmers are getting caught up in the fray. In retaliation to an early spell of U.S. tariffs, China responded with tariffs on soybeans.

This is a huge blow to American soybean producers. Vice President of the American Soybean Association Joe Steinkamp says 1 in every 3 rows of soybeans are shipped to China.

The tariffs have triggered a depression in the U.S. soybean market. The price per bushel is down about dollar in comparison to this time last year, or 10%.

So soybean producers likely face a challenge in selling to their largest market, China. This has led to a marketing crisis among the ranks of soybean producers.

“The only way we can get more markets is to go out and ‘beat the bushes’ just like if you were selling widgets you have to go out and find someone to buy your widgets.” Steinkamp said about the marketing efforts needed. “Well we have to go out and develop these markets and it took us 25 years to develop the China market to being our biggest customer, so to find somebody else there’s not very many other countries that have that volume of people.”

Steinkamp says they are working with world and national trade organizations to pick up the slack. It seems like their efforts are mostly centered in Eastern Asia.

If they aren’t able to unload the tremendous yield, there is another problem looming on the horizon. With an over abundance of crops, grain elevators may not be able to hold and process all that volume.

