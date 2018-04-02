Home Illinois Soybean Farmers Brace For Potential U.S.-China Trade War April 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

Illinois soybean farmers are bracing for a trade war between the U.S. and China. Overnight, China imposed significant tariffs on more than 100 imported American products. This comes less than two weeks after President Trump announced tariffs on some Chinese imports. The move will hit farmers hard.

There’s now a 15 percent tax on most U.S. fruits, along with almonds and wine. China is also targeting American pork products and aluminum scrap metal, with a 25 percent charge.

Illinois soybean farmers are worried that if it escalates, they could be next. Illinois Soybean Association Mark Albertson says, “If there was any type of tariffs on our soybeans going to China it would be disastrous. We really rely on our export markets.”

China’s latest move could spark further action from the White House including more tariffs.

