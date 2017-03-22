Home Indiana Southwestern IN State Rep. Moves Forward in State Supreme Court Nomination Process March 22nd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

An Indiana State representative is a semi-finalist for the open position on the State Supreme Court.

Evansville native, Rep. Thomas Washburne, is one of 11 semi-finalists. There were originally 20 applicants looking to fill the vacancy.

Justice Robert Rucker is retiring in the Spring, leaving the position available.

Rep. Washburne has gone through his first round of interviews with the Judicial Nominating Commission.

The Commission plans to narrow the candidates down to three people.

Governor Holcomb will then have 60 days to choose who fills the position.

Comments

comments