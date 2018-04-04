Southwestern Indiana Soybeans Caught In Trade War Crossfire

It’s no over-exaggeration to say Southwestern Indiana produces a lot of soybeans. According to Purdue Extension Posey County, last year the region produced 42,543,000 bushels of soybeans which equates to $425,430,000 dollars. A lot of that money may see some duties attached to them should China impose a proposed 25% tariff on soybeans from the U.S.

The tariffs are a part of a brewing trade war between the two giants. It all started when President Donald J. Trump announced tariffs on foreign imports of aluminum and steel.

Hoosier farmers are optimistic. The crop isn’t totally in the ground, so to speak, so they are hopeful they can overcome this potential speed bump.

