Southwest Indiana Chamber President, CEO Resigns

Christy Gillenwater will resign as the Chief Executive Officer to take up a new role as the CEO for The Greater Chattanooga Chamber. Gillenwater will be wrapping up her duties in the next few weeks. She begins in Chattanooga on December 1, 2017. She has served on the Chamber for the past five years.

Tim Hayden, current Chief Communications and Engagement Officer for the Chamber, will be the interim President and CEO. He will be working closely with Gillenwater for his transition in the coming weeks.

There will be a national search to find a permanent replacement for Gillenwater.

