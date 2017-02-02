Home Indiana Southwest Indiana Chamber Opposes Plans For Terre Haute Casino February 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Southwest Indiana Chamber says it’s opposed to plans for a Terre Haute Casino. President and CEO Christy Gillenwater said it’s a question of fairness. The proposal is currently being considered by a senate committee. Rising Star Casino would like to move half of its gaming tables to Terre Haute. It has the support of Indiana State University and the city of Terre Haute. Last year, Tropicana received approval to build a $50 million land-based facility in Evansville. The chamber believes a new casino in Terre Haute would hurt business.

A senate committee is expected to vote on the proposal next week. Even if it passes, the bill faces an uncertain future in the house.

