The total solar eclipse is coming up on August 21st and Southwest Airlines wants to give you a view from the sky.

It’s selling seats on five specific flights that the company says will give passengers the best chance to see the eclipse from 30,000 feet.

The airline will hand out special eclipse-viewing glasses and have ‘cosmic cocktails’ on the menu.

It’s been 99 years since an event like this could be seen from coast to coast.

