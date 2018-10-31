Southridge Spreads the Love in Selfless Offense

The Southridge football team is 8-3 this season because no one player runs the offense.

With many key seniors graduating and a handful of injuries to start the year, the Raiders needed new faces to step up.

Multiple athletes were able to slide into an impact role seamlessly because the team’s offense focuses on spreading the love.

Several players have a chance to score on every play and combined with a stout offensive line, the team has more than one way to win games.

However, after spending most of the season without key weapons, players like senior wide receiver Matt Price are getting healthy at the right time.

That just means Southridge has yet another ball carrier to share the load with when they take the field in the 2A sectional championship game.

Kickoff from Huntingburg against Mater Dei is at 7:30 ET.

