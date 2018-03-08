Southridge Prepares to Host Regionals at Memorial Gym

Southridge Boys Basketball dominated the high school hoops scene before the post-season transformed into a class system.

The Raiders won 11 sectional titles under that original format of playing schools across Indiana, big and small, for a state title.

Since the format changed, Southridge has won just two sectional titles since 1997, including one this year.

But, the Raiders aren’t looking at the past when it comes to hosting regionals this weekend, and facing Silver Creek Saturday at Noon CT.

The squad is also counting on young talent surrounding senior leadership, like freshman Colson Montgomery, who’s taken Huntingburg by storm.



