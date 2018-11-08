44News | Evansville, IN

Southridge Eyes Second Consecutive Regional Title

November 8th, 2018 44Blitz, Indiana, Sports

The Southridge Raiders used leadership and hard work to create an IHSAA state championship team last season and returns a good portion of that team for another regional championship game in 2018.

The boys of Huntingburg battle undefeated Paoli, a team that runs a well-polished option offense, according to Raiders head coach Scott Buening.

However, only one underclassmen starts on Southridge’s defense, and having that experience makes it easier to play assignment football.

Kickoff from Huntingburg is at 6:30 p.m.

Catch highlights Friday night at 9 and 10 p.m. on 44News.

