Southridge Baseball Punches Ticket to State

The Southridge Raiders continue to make history.

In front of a packed Ruxer Field in Jasper Saturday, Southridge used the hometown crowd to propel it to a 7-2 win over Indianapolis Scecina Memorial.

The Raiders trailed 2-1 in the fourth inning before scoring five runs and taking a 6-2 lead into the fifth.

Southridge then tacked on one more run for junior Logan Seger on the mound and secured the victory.

The Raiders will battle Boone Grove for the 2A State Championship next weekend.

