Southwestern Indiana Sheriffs Honored With Luncheon

Retiring sheriffs across Southwestern Indiana were in Evansville this afternoon to celebrate their careers.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding hosted their luncheon at DeLeggi’s in Evansville. Among those invited were Sheriffs from Knox, Pike, Daviess, Posey, and Warrick Counties.

Sheriff Wedding says they have helped each other over the years and this is his way of saying thank you.

“It just has been an experience for me the last four years because you come in as a new sheriff, lots of questions, little bit insecure about what you’re doing, but they’ve picked us up,” says Sheriff Dave Wedding. “They’ve helped us, they’ve guided us, and now I just want to pay tribute to them for being there with me my first four years.”

Most of the outgoing sheriffs served eight years and were barred by law from seeking a third consecutive term. The new sheriffs will take over January first.

Comments

comments